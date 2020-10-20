FEMA installs first temporary housing in Calcasieu Parish

By Caroline Habetz | October 20, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 10:13 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA has installed its first temporary housing units in Calcasieu Parish, today.

Lake Charles Mayor Nice Hunter posted about the event on his Facebook page.

According to Hunter, local residents have already occupied those units.

Local officials are aware that there is a major need for housing in Southwest Louisiana and they continue to advocate for safe housing for those residents who have yet to come home.

Read Hunter’s full statement below:

Just got off the phone with FEMA. The first temporary housing units from FEMA have been installed in Calcasieu Parish....

Posted by Nic Hunter Lake Charles Mayor on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

