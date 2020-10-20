FEMA installs first temporary housing in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - FEMA has installed its first temporary housing units in Calcasieu Parish, today.
Lake Charles Mayor Nice Hunter posted about the event on his Facebook page.
According to Hunter, local residents have already occupied those units.
Local officials are aware that there is a major need for housing in Southwest Louisiana and they continue to advocate for safe housing for those residents who have yet to come home.
Read Hunter’s full statement below:
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.