Douglas Fournet VA Clinic mobilizes most of its services in the wake of Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Returning to normal has been a challenge for many local businesses in the wake of Hurricanes Laura and Delta. While many remain closed, some like the Lake Charles VA Clinic are adjusting to meet the needs of the community.
The Douglas Fournet VA Clinic sustained major damage to its building as a result of Hurricane Laura. Hurricane Delta only exacerbated efforts. In response to the damage, local health providers have moved much of the services to the parking lot of the clinic, located at 3601 Gerstner Memorial Drive.
“It’s not the usual clinic, it’s an alternate site of care," said Associate Chief Nurse Cindy Hart. "We deployed a medical mobile unit and staff was deployed from all over to help us.”
When Hurricane Laura hit, much of the care that local veterans depend on came to a halt.
“We had to cancel appointments first due to COVID, then the hurricanes. We have had to cancel, reschedule...But we have all that back on track now." Hart said.
Hart says they’ve secured over sixty percent of the outpatient appointments they had scheduled before the storm.
“We’re probably seeing anywhere from 80 to 90 veterans overall. Our appointment modality is a little different because of COVID, we decreased services and are limiting face to face visits.”
Most outpatient services have reopened, and officials are providing walk-in care for veterans with mental health needs as well.
“For the most part, we have almost everything for the veterans that we had inside the physical structure of the clinic out here between these two parking lots," said Hart.
Although there have been many challenges in the early recovery phase, Hart said for the most part they’ve been able to make contact with most of the patients in their network.
“In the beginning, we had veterans that lost all their medication, well, if you take medications on a routine basis and you had to choose to evacuate and leave your medicine...that’s very stressful,” said Hart. “They just want to see their services continue because life does not stop in the midst of all this disaster."
For now, the clinic is operating Monday - Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
As of now, the clinic is offering the following services:
- Pharmacy
- Primary Care
- Mental Health
- Telehealth
- Mobile Vet Center
Staff projects they won’t move back into their building until the early part of 2021.
