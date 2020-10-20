Contractors still on first pass of debris pickup in Calcasieu

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Contractors picking up debris in unincorporated Calcasieu Parish are still on their first pass, officials say.
More than 2.2 million cubic yards of debris has been collected, through Oct. 18, in unincorporated Calcasieu, according to parish spokesman Tom Hoefer.
Hoefer says it’s likely debris collection will continue into 2021.
City of DeRidder Public Works Director Tommy Landry says 208,481 cubic yards of vegetative debris have been removed from the City of DeRidder.
Yet, there is an estimated 350,000 to 400,000 cubic yards to be cleared by Graham County Land, the company contracted for debris removal, DeRidder said on its Facebook page. Workers are still on their first round of pick up.
Construction and demolition debris will be picked up with a different truck and has not started to be removed in DeRidder.
DeRidder offered the following suggestions for dealing with debris:
· Separate vegetation from construction and demolition debris.
· Move debris out of the street and safely onto the right-of-way.
· Place white goods separately and safely onto the right-of-way. Graham County Land will pick up white goods at the end of the project.
· Also, residents are reminded not to pile debris on mailboxes, utility boxes, or fences.
