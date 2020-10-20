Cameron deputy, Cajun Navy help rescue injured pelican

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - The Cajun Navy is continuing rescue efforts around Southwest Louisiana even though the flood water has receded.
This time they were called on to help Pete the Pelican.
On Monday, a Cameron Parish Sheriff’s deputy found Pete in bad shape near a local road.
Pete had a broken wing and she was able to get him into her patrol car.
Then she called the Cajun Navy, which is stationed in Downtown Lake Charles.
The navy came out, picked up Pete and put him in a truck.
They then took him on a three-hour ride to Baton Rouge where Pete is being cared for by the LSU Veterinary School.
The Cajun Navy tells KPLC they expect to be helping out around Lake Charles for the next few months.
