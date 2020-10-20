Brimstone Museum to be demolished following damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Board of Directors and staff of the Brimstone Historical Society have announced that the 1915 Southern Pacific Railroad Depot, also known as the Brimstone Musem, was damaged beyond repair during Hurricanes Luara and Delta and will need to be demolished.
The organization consulted with insurance, architects, structural engineers, and contractors to attempt to save the building but have been told that between the removal of the roof and the shifting foundation the integrity of the building has been irreparably destabilized. The building, which stood in Sulphur for 105 years, is scheduled to be demolished in the near future.
During both storms many of the original photos and artifacts were lost though the organization says that many of the photos were digitized prior to the storms and that some of the artifacts were able to be saved. The organization plans on using these digital copies and artifacts for their future plans.
The Brimstone Historical Society says they will continue to serve the city of Sulphur in their remaining four buildings and continue their partnership with Sulphur Parks and Recreation.
