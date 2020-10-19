Tigers do lots of ‘soul searching’ during extra off week while working on simplifying defense and fundamentals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will look to make it seven straight wins against South Carolina when the Tigers host the Gamecocks for “Saturday Night in Death Valley” and head coach Ed Orgeron said on this “Tell the Truth Monday” that most of last week was spent fixing LSU.
“We did a lot of soul searching on what we’re telling the guys, how we’re telling them,” said Orgeron. “It’s not how much we know, it’s how much they know.”
LSU’s surprise open date gave the Tigers some breathing room to regroup and attempt to get things moving back in the right direction.
“Last week, we spent most of the week fixing LSU. Some of the things we worked on - simplifying our defense, communication. our tackling, our fundamentals. On offense, we started with goal line, especially the one-yard line, making better choices at the one-yard line. I do believe we fixed it. On third down, identifying the problems on third down, fixing them, the scheme, better execution. On special teams - fixing kick returns. I talked to Coach Moffitt today. They were rested, ready to go. Now, it’s on to South Carolina. It’s not about being fired up Saturday. It’s about being fired up today and about getting better today. We have a lot of work to do on LSU, not South Carolina, on LSU,” Orgeron explained.
It will be the first “Louisiana Saturday Night” for LSU and its fans in 2020, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. The game can be watched on ESPN.
The Tigers are favored by a touchdown against a team that also beat Vanderbilt by an identical 41-7 score.
LSU (1-2) has an 18-2-1 all-time record against South Carolina (2-2) and have won the last six meetings. The two teams tied 20-20 in Columbia in 1995.
The Tigers dominated in a 45-24 win in Tiger Stadium in 2015. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Columbia but was moved to Baton Rouge due to devastating flooding in South Carolina.
The Tigers are 12-1 against the Gamecocks in Baton Rouge. The only home loss was an 18-17 defeat in 1994.
