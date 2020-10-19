SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 18, 2020

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 18, 2020
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 18, 2020.

Sarah Larocca George, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug (2 charges); proper equipment required on vehicles; child must be properly secured.

Desmond Jmar Adams, 29, Iowa: Reflectors required on bicycles; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less) (2 charges); first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.

Richard Lee Wolfe Jr., 40, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Leah Marie Hicks, 19, Lake Charles: Criminal mischief.

Gary Blaine Badon Jr., 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule III drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; expired plates.

Patrick Neal Goodfriend, 64, DeQuincy: Contempt of court.

Reuben Brunell Compton, 23, New Orleans: Instate detainer.

Dexter Jemone Allen, 34, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Joseph Micheal Rodgers, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $1,000.

Art Howell, 45, Waldo, AR: Out of state detainer.

Lisa Michelle Marshall, 40, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; burglary; contempt of court; criminal mischief; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II; possession of a Schedule IV; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense DWI; must have motor vehicle liability in vehicle.

Rod Recus Duvos Campbell, 47, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; first offense possession of marijuana; possession, manufacture, distribution, or distribution of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Michael Earl Leger, 45, Starks: Property damage under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Germain Deshawn Singleton, 39, Lake Charles: Trespassing; issuing a false report.

Marcus Ellliot Kelly, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).

