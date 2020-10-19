St. Louis at Jennings named week four TDL Game of the Week

Jennings, meanwhile, is off to a 3-0 start for the first time in four years after downing Eunice, 35-14. The Bobcats jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter advantage before the J-Dogs rallied back scoring 35 unanswered points in the 21-point win. The dynamic duo of Trevor Etienne and Jalen Lewis paved the wat for the offense running 42 combined times for 169 yards and four touchdowns.