St. Louis at Jennings named week four TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week will once again feature the Jennings Bulldogs. The TDL Game of the Week for week three is a matchup of district rivals St. Louis and Jennings. The Saints won the schools' previous meeting, although Jennings leads the series 10-7 since 2004.
The Saints come into the game off a loss to Church Point. In the game, St. Louis held a double-digit fourth-quarter lead before the Bears scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win, 37-27. The Saints (1-1) used a balanced offense last Thursday as running back Evan Joubert rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns while quarterback Cooper Miller threw for over 200 yards.
Jennings, meanwhile, is off to a 3-0 start for the first time in four years after downing Eunice, 35-14. The Bobcats jumped out to a 14-0 first-quarter advantage before the J-Dogs rallied back scoring 35 unanswered points in the 21-point win. The dynamic duo of Trevor Etienne and Jalen Lewis paved the wat for the offense running 42 combined times for 169 yards and four touchdowns.
Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.
