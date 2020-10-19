McNeese Men’s Basketball prepares for upcoming season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese Men’s Basketball will soon be opening their 2020 season, but with all the Hurricanes Southwest Louisiana has suffered, pre-season practices are being held in Lafayette, and even with all of the uncertainty this season will bring, Cowboy head coach Heath Schroyer remains excited.
“This is the deepest team that we have had here in my third year, which is should be in year three,” McNeese head basketball coach, Heath Schroyer said. "I think we can go 9-10 deep. "
Heath Schroyer took over as the Cowboys head basketball coach in 2018 and his goal was to rebuild the program from the ground up. Fast forward two years later and he’s done exactly that. From just nine wins in 2018 to nearly doubling that win total last season. Not to mention 2019 saw the Pokes make the Southland Conference tournament for the first time since 2016. And regardless of everything that has happened in 2020, Schroyer believes it’s their year.
“Well this is year three and we need to take the next step and compete for a championship. I don’t shy away from that. That is what we are here to do. Pandemic. 50% fans or 100% fans. Whatever it is There will be a league champion this year. there will be an NCAA tournament this year. So, it’s our job to compete for a championship and an NCAA bid,” said Schroyer.
The Pokes do lose two significant players this season in Roydell Brown and Sha’Markus Kennedy, but during the offseason, the Cowboy staff was able to reload.
“We have a lot of versatility. The two new bigs that we got KeyShawn (Feazell) and Carlos (Rosario) have been phenomenal. Obviously, Evan (Palmquist) and Colin (Warren) sat out last year now they are eligible and when you bring in Ra’Shawn Langston the transfer for LA Tech and put them all with Dru and AJ, we have a lot of depth,” Schroyer admitted.
Depth with experience. Players like AJ Lawson and Dru Kuxhausen remain on the Pokes roster in 2020. Kuxhausen finished 2019 leading Division I men’s basketball with 125 made three-pointers. This year, he plans to expand his game.
“I want to be more comfortable with the ball in my hands. Not being so one dimensional," McNeese guard Dru Kuxhausen said. "But I need to be able to do other things like put the ball on the ground.”
This 2020 McNeese team is on a mission to win a championship and that chase will all start November 25. The Cowboys 2020-2021 schedule will be announced sometime this week.
