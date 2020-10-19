McNeese Men’s Basketball prepares for upcoming season

Heath Schroyer took over as the Cowboys head basketball coach in 2018 and his goal was to rebuild the program from the ground up. Fast forward two years later and he’s done exactly that. From just nine wins in 2018 to nearly doubling that win total last season. Not to mention 2019 saw the Pokes make the Southland Conference tournament for the first time since 2016. And regardless of everything that has happened in 2020, Schroyer believes it’s their year.