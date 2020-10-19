FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy week ahead that could also bring some showers at times

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Patchy areas of fog are developing this morning for the commute, so make sure to use your low beam headlights and allow for some extra travel time as the fog could become a little more dense in spots through sunrise. Temperatures are noticeably warmer this morning, close to 70 degrees at sunrise which will make for a warmer day ahead as highs top out in the middle 80s with possibly a heat index closer to the lower 90s.
With the return of the higher humidity will also come the possibility of a couple of stray showers by this afternoon. Rain chances are back up closer to 20% today. Otherwise, look for the muggy feel to continue into tonight with lows again in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with fog again possible overnight. The pattern stays similar for Tuesday with a rogue shower or two possible in the warm muggy afternoon hours. Highs tomorrow top out in the middle 80s.
A weak tropical wave moving westward across the northern Gulf will increase our daily rain chances a bit more by Thursday and Friday with more scattered showers expected both those days. Heading into the weekend a weakening front makes a push through the state by early Saturday but with little to no rain and only a slight reduction in temperatures and humidity values, but a stronger front is on the way next week that will bring a much bigger drop in temperatures by next Monday and Tuesday.
The tropics are still semi-quiet for now with an area in the Atlantic east of Bermuda given a high chance of becoming a named sub-tropical storm that stays out in the open waters. A broad area of lower pressure over the southwestern Caribbean also has a chance of development over the next five days, although those chances are low at 20%. Whatever tries to develop will be slow and chances remain very high that it will not be a Gulf storm. Cold fronts on the way by this weekend and next week should help push away whatever develops, not allowing it to enter the Gulf.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
