FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and muggy week ahead that could also bring some showers at times

The tropics are still semi-quiet for now with an area in the Atlantic east of Bermuda given a high chance of becoming a named sub-tropical storm that stays out in the open waters. A broad area of lower pressure over the southwestern Caribbean also has a chance of development over the next five days, although those chances are low at 20%. Whatever tries to develop will be slow and chances remain very high that it will not be a Gulf storm. Cold fronts on the way by this weekend and next week should help push away whatever develops, not allowing it to enter the Gulf.