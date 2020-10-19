Contempt of court hearing for former Calcasieu assistant DA continued

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The contempt of court hearing for a former Calcasieu assistant district attorney has again been continued.
It appeared attorney Jason Brown, of Bossier, might face a third contempt charge by Judge Ron Ware for not showing up to court-- but Brown stunned everyone in the courtroom when he suddenly walked in more than an hour after the hearing had started.
Brown said he was sitting in the hallway, since he was a witness, waiting for someone to call him into the hearing when he heard his name.
At the time, a defense attorney was loudly condemning Brown’s lack of respect for the court.
Brown and retired Calcasieu assistant D.A. Cynthia Killingsworth are to appear concerning allegations made by defense attorneys they have not provided everything the attorneys are entitled to in the case of Joey Julian, accused of murder in the Nov. 8, 2017, death of Ernest Miller.
Brown was fired by the Calcasieu D.A.'s Office for allegedly misleading Judge Ware.
The hearing has been continued until 9 a.m. Nov. 12.
