City of Westlake works to clean up debris

WESTLAKE, La. (KPLC) - Debris was already piled high after Hurricane Laura, but know Delta has most likely made the situation worse.
Just like in the rest of Southwest Louisiana, tall stacks of debris line the streets of Westlake. Mayor Bob Hardy of Westlake says debris removal in the city has come a long way since Hurricane Laura.
“In the process of cleaning up the city, we hired Crowder Gulf,” Mayor Hardy said. "We piggybacked early during the emergency time with the parish. They’re doing very well actually. They picked up 206,000 cubic yards. We’re probably 75 percent of the way, or a little over. I feel like we’ll have close to 300,000 when it’s all said and done. We’ll get another 50,000 just in the interior of homes and debris due to Delta from tarps coming off, wetting their roofs, falling in. So, we’re doing very well on that.”
Mayor Hardy also says that the speed of the process was helped by a close-by area to dump debris.
"We were fortunate to get a laydown area out here in East River Road. Sasol donated it to the city for them to put our stuff in, and we allow the parish also to go there.”
However, Hurricane Delta did slow down the timeline of debris pickup.
"When Laura came in, they gave me an estimate of about eight weeks, so we were figuring about two more. Now i’m probably looking at a month from today to actually be finished.”
Mayor Hardy is hoping to receive federal help in the cleanup efforts.
"We’re working with FEMA. Naturally, I really expect, and i hope they do this: I hope they pick up 100 percent of the cleanup because a city my size cannot take a hit of $6 million. The federal government should help us. That’s the way i look at it. I’m sure that all the other mayors are saying the same thing.”
He’s confident his city will make it through this tough time.
"It’s going to be okay. We’re going to be okay because Westlake is a strong community. They support each other. They help each other. That’s just the way it is in Westlake.”
As far as Westlake City Hall, it took a huge hit from Laura, and the mayor says they’re looking at hundreds of thousands of dollars in restoration.
