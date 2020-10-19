2020 Census: How did SWLA fair considering back-to-back hurricanes?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Before Hurricane Laura, Louisiana already had one of the nation’s lowest self-response rates to the 2020 Census. Now that the deadline has passed, we take a look at how Southwest Louisiana faired.
Overall, how critical are the numbers in helping the area rebuild from Hurricanes Laura and Delta?
Hurricane Laura tore a path of destruction through most of Southwest Louisiana. A part of the country still trying to get ahold of COVID-19 all while answering to mother nature and the Census Bureau.
“Currently, the voluntary response rate is at 59.7%, which is a little disappointing. In the 2010 census, it was 63%," said CPPJ Media Director Tom Hoefer.
Falling slightly lower than the state average which currently sits at 60 percent, Hoefer says the numbers reflect the untimely fate of Hurricanes Laura and then Delta just 6 weeks later.
“We think that some of this is due to the hurricanes," Hoefer said. "It took the census out of the spotlight and out of peoples minds.”
With a community in full recovery mode--depending on federal help to get people back home and business back open...Hoefer says the importance of the annual count is felt now more than ever before.
"The funding for lots of things...funding for hurricane relief potentially included are reliant on those census numbers.
So, could mother nature cost the state vital dollars when needed most?
“That curtailed that secondary counting, which made it even more important for people to respond voluntarily because we didn’t know if census takers would have found them...homes were abandoned.”
Hoefer said it’s a double-edged sword. Census takers were successful in getting a number of responses at shelters and hotels but he says there’s still a population out there unaccounted for. Overall, he says hope is not lost.
“I’m optimistic that the count was completed as well as it possibly could have been given the circumstance. There are still mysteries that we don’t know. We’re hopeful the numbers are in line with our expectations,” said Hoefer.
Even after census takers followed up with nonresponsive households, Louisiana’s total percentage of households counted is only 90.4 percent, while the national average is 95.8 percent.
The 2020 Census is the first one in the nation’s history where residents have been given three ways to self respond. Responding to the census by mail has long been the standard, but this is the first time the census has publicized the public’s ability to respond online, and the first time it has provided a way for people to respond on the phone.
On a ranking of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, Louisiana comes in 45th for the total response rate to the 2020 Census. Twenty percent of residents have neither self-responded nor been counted by a field representative.
