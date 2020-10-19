Calcasieu Clerk of Court: Early voting numbers double past elections

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The first few days of early voting saw around double the number of voters than past elections, Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones said.
Nearly 9,500 residents had early voted as of 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, Jones said.
More than 2,000 residents cast their vote at the Civic Center on Friday and again on Saturday. According to Jones, during the 2016 presidential election, about 1,000 people per day were early voting at the courthouse. The Civic Center replaced the courthouse as an early voting site this year.
Jones said the wait time to early vote at the Civic Center is between 15 and 30 minutes.
He’s asking that voters who can to early vote at the Civic Center to “take pressure off election day mega sites.”
Early voting continues from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Tuesday, Oct. 27, excluding Sunday, Oct. 25. The presidential election is Nov. 3.
For specifics on what’s on your ballot, visit geauxvote.com.
To view the Public Affairs Research Council Guide to the Constitutional Amendments, click HERE.
