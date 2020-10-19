Air Force C-130 aircraft to help spray mosquitoes in aftermath of Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana is seeing an outbreak of mosquitoes following Hurricane Delta – just as it did following Hurricane Laura.
Two Air Force C-130 aircraft are being brought in to Calcasieu Parish to help fight the outbreak.
The aircraft are going to spray the area on Wednesday at dusk – when mosquitoes are most active – according to the Calcasieu Parish website. The aircraft may fly during daylight hours on survey routes, but won’t be spraying during the day.
The parish says Calcasieu Mosquito Control has also ramped up its efforts to combat the outbreak with aerial and ground treatments.
Cameron Parish also says its Mosquito Control division is working with state and federal offices to qualify for help from the Air Force with spraying later this week.
A contract plane will be spraying during daylight hours in Cameron today, due to safety reasons, parish officials say. The mosquito plane will fly over Klondike, Lowry, Sweetlake, Big Lake, Hackberry, Johnson Bayou, and Holly Beach. All other areas are scheduled to be sprayed by truck tonight.
