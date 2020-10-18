FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful Sunday afternoon, rain chances increase as we head into Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A perfect ending to the weekend as we have seen plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Humidity has increased though as we have strong southerly flow and that will be continuing into the new week, but we also will be watching for the possibility of scattered showers and storms.
We’ve seen a very lovely weekend as we have had cooler temperatures and no rain, which is just what we need. Good news is that rain chances continue to remain low as we head through the rest of our evening as temperatures slowly fall from the lower 80′s back into the middle 70′s. Passing clouds overnight and the help of the southerly breeze will help to keep temperatures warmer overnight as we only fall into the upper 60′s by Monday morning. Much like what we have seen today we can expect for Monday afternoon, which is a mixture of sunshine and clouds as highs climb back into the lower 80′s. We will watch for the possibility of a stray afternoon shower or storm, but overall the rain chances will be very low as we await the arrival of our next cold front as we head into the middle of the week.
Heading into Tuesday we will be watching the rain chances increasing as a front pushes in from the west, but temperatures will still reach the lower 80′s and that will be a common theme for the rest of the week. While we aren’t expecting widespread rain Tuesday we do stand the best chance of seeing some scattered showers and storms working their way through. Rain chances do decrease as we head into Wednesday as the front pushes just far enough away, but it won’t be going too far as rain chances will re-enter the picture as we move into Thursday with a few isolated storms. Overall not much rain is expected as we are only talking about a quarter to maybe half an inch of rain across Southwest Louisiana.
Temperatures stay steady all week as highs remain in the lower 80′s and lows in the middle to upper 60′s. A stronger front looks to move in as we head into next week, which could bring even cooler temperatures, but that is something we will continue to watch as we get closer. A quick look at the tropics still shows a high chance with the low in the Atlantic of becoming the next named storm, but this still poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana or the Gulf. As for the system in the Caribbean, the chances of formation have decreased just slightly and no threat to Southwest Louisiana can be expected with this storm either. Have a great rest of your weekend and a great start to the new week!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.