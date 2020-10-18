FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful Sunday afternoon, rain chances increase as we head into Tuesday

We’ve seen a very lovely weekend as we have had cooler temperatures and no rain, which is just what we need. Good news is that rain chances continue to remain low as we head through the rest of our evening as temperatures slowly fall from the lower 80′s back into the middle 70′s. Passing clouds overnight and the help of the southerly breeze will help to keep temperatures warmer overnight as we only fall into the upper 60′s by Monday morning. Much like what we have seen today we can expect for Monday afternoon, which is a mixture of sunshine and clouds as highs climb back into the lower 80′s. We will watch for the possibility of a stray afternoon shower or storm, but overall the rain chances will be very low as we await the arrival of our next cold front as we head into the middle of the week.