Roof of AutoZone catches fire in backyard off of Nelson
By Davon Cole | October 17, 2020 at 7:02 PM CDT - Updated October 17 at 7:02 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A fire was spotted near a residential neighborhood off of Nelson Road this afternoon, and it created a wide stream of thick smoke that could be seen for miles.

The Lake Charles Fire Department confirmed that the roof from a nearby AutoZone, which was ripped off after Hurricane Laura, and piles of debris caught fire in a home’s backyard.

The home was not damaged by the fire and no injuries are being reported at this time.

Fire crews were still on the scene.

