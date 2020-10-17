Roof of AutoZone catches fire in backyard off of Nelson

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A fire was spotted near a residential neighborhood off of Nelson Road this afternoon, and it created a wide stream of thick smoke that could be seen for miles.
The Lake Charles Fire Department confirmed that the roof from a nearby AutoZone, which was ripped off after Hurricane Laura, and piles of debris caught fire in a home’s backyard.
The home was not damaged by the fire and no injuries are being reported at this time.
Fire crews were still on the scene.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.