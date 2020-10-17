Lake Area movie theater reopens

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Cinemark recently reopened one of their two theaters in the Lake Area on Friday, Oct. 16.
Cinemark representatives said in May that the theater chain was planning for a “mid-summer” reopening schedule, but with the resurgence in COVID-19 cases, those plans changed.
Both theaters in the area were set to reopen on August 25, but with two catastrophic storms impacting SWLA, plans had to change.
Cinemark says moviegoers can expect greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step.
The Cinemark Movie Bistro is located at 3416 Derek Dr. in Lake Charles.
