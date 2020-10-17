Houston nonprofit donates costumes to Lake Area children ahead of Halloween

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Halloween is coming up, and many families across the Lake Area want to provide a little sense of normalcy for their children and give them something to look forward to. That’s why one Houston-based nonprofit decided to donate hundreds of Halloween costumes.
500 bags of Halloween costumes packed up for a costume giveaway.
“It’s awesome! We’ve been going through so much with Hurricane Laura, and it’s a big help for my kids for Halloween,” said Julia Duhon.
Costumes like Ninja Turtles, Minnie Mouse and pirates are all being brought to help families provide something exciting for their children during hurricane recovery.
“The kids, they haven’t had normal since March, so it’s something for them that’s special,” said Tonia Aymone
Thanks to the Houston-based nonprofit Texas Relief Warriors and other nonprofits like 50 Star Search and Rescue, Lily’s Toy Box and the Junior League of Lake Charles, that sense of normalcy came in the form of Halloween costumes.
“We see the destruction, we see how little things make a difference to people, especially kids. That’s kind of why we’re doing it because we don’t want them to suffer for the holidays coming up,” said Taylor Fontenot with 50 Star Search and Rescue.
Excited children left with smiles back to their hurricane ravaged homes and neighborhoods.
“It’s uplifting and it’s humbling. It’s a humbling experience,” said Morgan Miller.
The Texas Relief Warriors will continue to help SWLA. They plan to provide 500 turkeys for Thanksgiving, as well as trees, toys and food for Christmas.
For more information click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.