FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice start to the weekend, isolated storm chances return next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A nice start to the weekend as we have seen comfortable temperatures as we have seen highs in the lower and middle 70′s. Clouds have been hanging around as well and that has made it feel nice with a breeze out of the east-southeast, which has brought back slightly higher humidity values.
Clouds have moved back into Southwest Louisiana this afternoon, which is a sign that higher humidity values have returned as winds have turned more out of the southeasterly direction. The good news is that temperatures really haven’t warmed as we are only in the lower and middle 70′s, so for those who like the cooler temperatures you are getting to enjoy today. As we move into the overnight we definitely aren’t going to be as cool as what we woke up to on Saturday morning as we see lows in the middle 60′s for Sunday morning. Clouds will be sticking around as well as a light breeze, which will combine to help keep temperatures a little warmer. As for Sunday afternoon we do see a little more sunshine and that will allow us to warm up into the lower 80′s for highs. We look to remain dry, but we will be watching for a front to bring isolated showers and storms as we move into the new week.
Heading into Monday we see clouds continuing to hang around as moisture will continue to slowly increase as winds stay out of the southerly direction. Rain chances look to hold off as we head into Monday afternoon as highs reach the lower 80′s once again. Temperatures will be steady through the week as highs stay in the lower 80′s and overnight lows are in the middle to upper 60′s. The one thing that will change is our rain chances as they will be on the increase. Scattered storms make a return as we head into Tuesday with isolated storm chances remaining through the rest of the week.
As we move into the end of the week temperatures drop a few degrees as we see a little more cloud cover moving in as we see a couple of fronts moving through, but none really bringing a significant cool down. Isolated storm chances do look to continue as we head into Friday before a little drier stretch looks to move in for the weekend. As for the tropics we are watching two areas of interest, one in the Atlantic and one that looks to form in the Caribbean. The one in the Atlantic has a high chance of forming and will be no threat to the Gulf or Southwest Louisiana. As for the one in the Caribbean this has a little more uncertainty, but poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana at this time. Enjoy the nice weekend and cooler temperatures we have!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
