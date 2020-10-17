FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice start to the weekend, isolated storm chances return next week

Clouds have moved back into Southwest Louisiana this afternoon, which is a sign that higher humidity values have returned as winds have turned more out of the southeasterly direction. The good news is that temperatures really haven’t warmed as we are only in the lower and middle 70′s, so for those who like the cooler temperatures you are getting to enjoy today. As we move into the overnight we definitely aren’t going to be as cool as what we woke up to on Saturday morning as we see lows in the middle 60′s for Sunday morning. Clouds will be sticking around as well as a light breeze, which will combine to help keep temperatures a little warmer. As for Sunday afternoon we do see a little more sunshine and that will allow us to warm up into the lower 80′s for highs. We look to remain dry, but we will be watching for a front to bring isolated showers and storms as we move into the new week.