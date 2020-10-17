FEMA assistance available for residents affected by Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Late Friday, President Donald Trump granted Louisiana’s request for an expedited Major Disaster Declaration (DR-4570) as a result of Hurricane Delta. The declaration includes Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermilion Parish.
State and federal officials are encouraging Louisiana residents who suffered losses from Delta to register for disaster assistance with FEMA as soon as possible.
If you previously applied for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Laura, you will have to register again for Delta assistance.
First, contact your insurance company to file your storm-damage claims and document the damage with photos. You do not have to wait until your insurance company makes a decision to take the next steps.
Second, complete the state damage assessment to ensure your damage is reported to state and local government officials. Information collected here will help parish, state and federal authorities understand how and where locations were impacted by Delta.
· Go to damage.la.gov/ on any computer or smartphone.
Third, register with FEMA one of these ways:
· Call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT, seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.
· Go to DisasterAssitance.gov on any computer or smartphone.
· Receive a link to download the FEMA app on your smartphone (Apple devices: text APPLE to 43362; Android devices: text ANDROID to 43362).
You will need to have the following readily available:
· A current phone number where you can be contacted.
· Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.
· Your Social Security number, if available.
· If insured, the insurance policy number or your insurance agent and company.
Disaster assistance may include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost disaster loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help individuals and businesses recover from the effects of the disaster.
