Entergy restores power to all customers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Entergy Louisiana, LLC has announced that they have restored power to all customers who can safely receive it after Hurricane Delta brought heavy rain and high winds to nearly every corner of the state.
This accomplishment comes just over two weeks after the company restored power to customers following Hurricane Laura. Over the course of both restoration events, crews restored power to more than a half-million customers in Louisiana.
“Even though some communities are still recovering from Hurricane Laura, the support our customers have shown to the thousands of men and women restoring power following Hurricane Delta was truly humbling and inspiring,” said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. “I can’t say it enough, getting the lights back on following devastating hurricanes is what we do. It’s who we are. We’ll always be there for our communities, no matter the storm. The people of Louisiana have always been there for us, and we’re glad we could be there for them when they needed us most.”
Entergy says A storm team of approximately 9,000 worked quickly and safely to restore power to Louisiana customers. Delta made landfall on Friday, Oct. 9, near Creole, Louisiana, less than 15 miles east of where Laura devastated Southwest Louisiana six weeks before. At its peak, the storm knocked out power to approximately 320,000 Entergy Louisiana customers. In just three days of restoration, crews brought power back to more than 90 percent of customers in Louisiana affected by Delta.
Residents should check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to their home or business, and contact an electrician to make needed repairs. For more information on what equipment is yours and what equipment is Entergy’s, visit entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/weatherhead/.
