Veteran-based group helps those in need post-Laura, Delta

“It’s a dual service, right. It’s a dual purpose," Obernier said. "By getting to help those affected by a disaster, we are helping us, ourselves. I’m a veteran as well, I’m a Navy veteran. It’s giving us that sense of service, purpose and mission again that we had when we were in the military. We’ve got so many veterans after 15 years in combat. When we get out, it’s like “Okay, now what?” Some of us find that “what,” and others don’t, and that’s what one of our missions is here at Team Rubicon.”