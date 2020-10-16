TDL Week 3: A true test for top programs

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re back to covering a full slate of games, and this week features plenty of key matchups. However, LCCP at Kinder stands above the rest. These are two teams that have their sights on the ultimate goal, and this matchup should be a true test of where each of their programs stand.
We’ll be bringing you an up-to-date scoreboard for all the games taking place in Week 3.
THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES
· St. Louis 27, Church Point 37 - FINAL
FRIDAY NIGHT GAMES
· LCCP 21, Kinder 18 - Q2
· DeRidder 0, Iowa 7 - Q2
· Elysian Fields 12, Leesville 27 - Q2
· Eunice 14, Jennings 14 - Q2
· Westlake 14, East Feliciana 0 - Q2
· Rosepine 15, Jonesboro-Hodge 0 - Q2
· Vandebilt Catholic 0, Welsh 0 - Q1
· East Beauregard 0, Gueydan 0 - Q1
· Hamilton Christian 0, Oberlin 28 - Q2
· **OPEN WEEK** - South Beauregard (2-0)
· **OPEN WEEK** - Vinton (0-1)
· **OPEN WEEK** - DeQuincy (0-1)
· **OPEN WEEK** - Oakdale (1-1)
· **OPEN WEEK** - Merryville (0-2)
SATURDAY GAMES
· Pickering (1-0) at Lake Arthur (1-1) @ 1:00 p.m.
· Lafayette (2-0) at Sulphur (0-0) @ 3:00 p.m.
· North Vermilion (0-1) at Iota (1-1) @ 5:00 p.m.
· Grand Lake (2-0) at Basile (0-1) @ 5:00 p.m.
