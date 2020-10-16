Sports Person of the Week - Kyler Kibodeaux

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - South Beauregard Quarterback Kyler Kibodeaux is out to make the most of his senior year. Despite a pandemic and battling through two hurricanes, Kibodeaux is still a rock his team can lean on. Which was apparent in the Golden Knights' five-overtime thriller against Iota.
“Fourth-quarter we were taking blows at each other and I knew it was going to go down to the last minute,” Kibodeaux said.
That last-minute took five overtimes and over 100 combined points, but the Golden Knights' came out victorious 58-56.
“I didn’t want to lose my senior night at all. So I was doing anything that I could to be able to win that night," admitted Kibodeaux. “On the sidelines, some people were already tearing up before overtime when we kicked the first field goal, and I just told them we were not losing. And we came out with a victory.”
Kibodeaux led the way with five touchdowns and 261 all-purpose yards.
“He’s a kid that no matter what you put on him he’s gonna look at you and say I got it coach, and that’s just what you love about him," said South Beauregard head coach Dwight Hudler. “I think his biggest attribute is that he’s just a warrior. He may not be the biggest, the fastest, or some of the intangibles, but the thing that you can’t ever measure or can’t stop him is his want to, his desire.”
That desire to compete has allowed Kibodeaux to grow on and off the field.
“I’ve coached him and been around him since he was in junior high," said Hudler. “So to watch him mature and really kind of step out and shine has been great. He has just been fun to watch.”
The Golden Knights are off to a 2-0 start which their best since 2016. Kibodeaux believes this is just a start as they aim for new heights.
“Just who wants it more is the mindset. Whoever wants it more is gonna come out with the W” said Kibodeaux.
