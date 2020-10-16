Sports Person of the Week - Kyler Kibodeaux

“He’s a kid that no matter what you put on him he’s gonna look at you and say I got it coach, and that’s just what you love about him," said South Beauregard head coach Dwight Hudler. “I think his biggest attribute is that he’s just a warrior. He may not be the biggest, the fastest, or some of the intangibles, but the thing that you can’t ever measure or can’t stop him is his want to, his desire.”