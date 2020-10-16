Motorcyclist killed in Jefferson Davis Parish crash

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man has died following a motorcycle crash on Faul Road, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Trooper Derek Senegal says troopers were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Faul Road just west of Hwy 99 in Jefferson Davis Parish around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, 2020.
Troopers say their preliminary investigation showed that before the crash Welsh police officers saw a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle traveling north along the highway at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to stop the motorcyclist, Brennan Jace Hebert, 20, of Jennings, but lost sight of him.
Investigating troopers determined that Hebert was traveling west on Faul Road when he failed to make a left-hand curve and lost control of the motorcycle. The vehicle slid off the right side of the roadway, entered and ditch, and stopped in a wooded area. As a result of the crash, Hebert was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
Investigators have obtained a toxicology sample and say that excessive speed was a factor in the crash.
