Meet with contractors and lawers at free expo this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Knowing who to trust to rebuild or remodel your home after a hurricane can be difficult. But an event this weekend in Lake Charles could take some of the stress of homeowners.
HBCU Adventures is holding a free contractor and business expo for Southwest Louisiana residents to visit with businesses and lawyers, to ask questions, and get a feel for contractors in person. You can even hire on the spot.
Candice Colucci is one of the attorneys that will be at the expo.
She says hopes this will ease the burden for those seeking repairs, “What I have dealt with before is where there are a lot of issues with contractors who are just number one not licensed, and that is a huge issue. So, it’s hard to hold people responsible and liable if they’re not licensed. And as simple as that may seem if you’ve never dealt with remodeling your house after a hurricane you don’t think to look at those things. So, check them on the better business bureau to make sure that they’re registered so the one good thing about this event is that every contractor and every vendor that’s there has already been that kind of pre-vetting done to them. So, it at least puts these property owners in a position where they can kind of take a deep breath and know some of that work has been done.”
The expo will be Saturday, Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Christian Baptist Church in Lake Charles on 4460 5th Ave.
The event is free with no registration required.
