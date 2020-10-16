Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin addresses voting location changes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will be meeting with local officials from Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes and area legislators for a press conference today, October 16th at 1 p.m. at the front steps of the Historic Calcasieu Parish Courthouse, 1000 Ryan St., Lake Charles.
The press conference will address changes to voting locations for both early voting and Election Day November 3rd. The changes are due to many of the usual locations being inaccessible after being damaged in Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
