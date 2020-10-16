FIRST ALERT FORECAST: North winds blowing in cooler temperatures this morning; very nice weekend ahead

The tropics continue to remain a non-issue for Southwest Louisiana over the next several days. A couple of areas of interest in the Atlantic basin could show some signs of development. The closest to home is one area near Central America in the far southwestern Caribbean as a broad area of low pressure could develop over the next week but should steer clear of the northern Gulf of Mexico regardless of development. There are no tropical threats to our area currently, and that does not appear to be changing through the latter half of October.