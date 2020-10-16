FIRST ALERT FORECAST: North winds blowing in cooler temperatures this morning; very nice weekend ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Scattered light showers continue moving through Southwest Louisiana early this morning as the cold front makes its final departure off the coast after sunrise, leaving the area with much cooler temperatures as we start the day. These pesky showers will come to an end before the noon hour, but clouds will be slower to move out, keeping temperatures on the cool side, topping out in the upper 60s.
It will certainly be a good night to get the gumbo pot boiling as temperatures begin dropping into the 50s before midnight, with a few spots as cool as the upper 40s by early Saturday morning under clear skies and lighter winds. With our rather cool start to Saturday, a full day of sunshine will boost temperatures back up into the middle 70s by afternoon but with low humidity and a very pleasant feel all day.
These coolest temperatures will be short-lived though as the jet stream retreats to the north and warmer temperatures begin building by Sunday as southerly winds kick humidity levels back up. Therefore, nights will not be as cool with lows in the upper 60s and highs back in the 80s. Next week will be a bit unsettled as we see some scattered afternoon thunderstorms through the middle of next week. Each day will bring a 20-30% rain chance and slightly above average temperatures.
Longer range models put a halt to the train of cold fronts for a few days next week but are hinting at another front on the way by the end of next week with the possibility of slightly cooler temperatures returning the following week.
The tropics continue to remain a non-issue for Southwest Louisiana over the next several days. A couple of areas of interest in the Atlantic basin could show some signs of development. The closest to home is one area near Central America in the far southwestern Caribbean as a broad area of low pressure could develop over the next week but should steer clear of the northern Gulf of Mexico regardless of development. There are no tropical threats to our area currently, and that does not appear to be changing through the latter half of October.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
