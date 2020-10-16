FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly afternoon with a northerly wind, sunshine returns for the weekend

Highs this afternoon have been struggling to warm as we are seeing plenty of clouds as well as a few showers continuing to push through. A strong northeasterly wind has also arrived and that has brought in much cooler and drier air and all this is associated with a cold front that continues to move through the region. Temperatures may warm a degree or two through the rest of the afternoon as we see a little sunshine to end the day, but we won’t make it out of the 60′s. Through the evening temperatures cool back into the middle and upper 50′s and we can expect a rather cool start to Saturday as lows are in the upper 40′s for areas to the north and lower 50′s for areas to the south. Sunshine does make a return though for the afternoon as well as a mixture of clouds, but temperatures will be absolutely perfect with highs in the lower and middle 70′s. Best news of all is the fact this weekend will be gorgeous as we don’t expect any rain and humidity values remain lower as well.