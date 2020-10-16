FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly afternoon with a northerly wind, sunshine returns for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A very chilly afternoon across Southwest Louisiana as we are seeing temperatures struggling to reach the middle 60′s. Clouds begin to break apart as we head overnight and a cool evening is on tap, but sunshine is on the return for the weekend.
Highs this afternoon have been struggling to warm as we are seeing plenty of clouds as well as a few showers continuing to push through. A strong northeasterly wind has also arrived and that has brought in much cooler and drier air and all this is associated with a cold front that continues to move through the region. Temperatures may warm a degree or two through the rest of the afternoon as we see a little sunshine to end the day, but we won’t make it out of the 60′s. Through the evening temperatures cool back into the middle and upper 50′s and we can expect a rather cool start to Saturday as lows are in the upper 40′s for areas to the north and lower 50′s for areas to the south. Sunshine does make a return though for the afternoon as well as a mixture of clouds, but temperatures will be absolutely perfect with highs in the lower and middle 70′s. Best news of all is the fact this weekend will be gorgeous as we don’t expect any rain and humidity values remain lower as well.
Sunday does look to be a little warmer as we reach the lower 80′s for highs, but the more noticeable difference will be the warmer starts as temperatures start Sunday off in the middle 60′s. That’s because winds will shift out of the north to a more east and southeasterly flow and that will increase our dew points slowly. Still overall a nice weekend to be outside and continue anything you need to do around the house. Changes are on the way as we head into next week as we will be watching the possibility of several fronts pushing into our area. The first will bring isolated storm chances as we start the new week and through the Wednesday time frame. What we won’t see is a drop in temperatures as we stay steady in the lower 80′s.
Moving into late week we see a slightly drier pattern and a break in the rain. A stronger front looks to move in as we head into next weekend as highs look to drop back into the upper 70′s for highs and lows back into the upper 50′s to near 60. Still time to iron out those details, but as for the tropics we have two areas of interest, but neither pose a threat to Southwest Louisiana or the Gulf. Enjoy the nice and beautiful weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
