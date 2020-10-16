CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area Hospital reopens emergency department

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana has announced the reopening of emergency services at the CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area Hospital, effective immediately.
The hospital suffered considerable damage to the emergency department during Hurricane Laura, forcing leaders to temporarily suspend services at this facility and consolidate emergency services at CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital.
“Remediation of the CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area hospital emergency department is complete, and associates and physicians are prepared to provide safe, convenient and efficient care that our community has come to expect from us,” said David Boudreaux, Administrator.
“We understand the lifesaving importance of emergency care in this community, and we are prepared to continue to meet the community’s need for it,” said Kevin Holland, Chief Executive Officer, CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana. “However, first and foremost, we wanted to ensure emergency services associates affected by Hurricane Laura some time to work through personal post-storm matters.”
CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area Hospital leadership also worked tirelessly to ensure that the facility’s leadership, physicians, nurses and support services are in place to adequately provide high-quality care that this region has come to expect from us.
“Our goal is to continue to provide high-quality care for every patient who requires our help at CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area Hospital,” said Holland. "We are excited about reopening this service.
“The community we serve is working to recover and to rebuild, and we have an opportunity to play our part in that recovery by providing excellent care to our patients,” said Tim Haman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana. “There is a long road ahead of us, but all the caregivers of CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana are committed to walking that road together.”
