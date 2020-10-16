BECi in final stages of restoration

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Electric Cooperative, Inc has announced that they are in the final stages of their hurricane restoration.
BECi says they have less than 400 members without power as of Oct. 16. BECi crews will continue working to restore those members, and they anticipate all who can receive power to be completed by Sunday, October 18, 2020.
BECi says crews will continue to work on remaining service taps throughout the weekend following a total loss of its membership when Hurricane Delta made landfall only seven days ago.
BECi would like to express its gratitude to the 600 linemen from across the region who returned to Southwest Louisiana to aid in the second round of restoration efforts just six weeks after Hurricane Laura critically damaged BECi’s seven-parish service territory.
BECi service trucks have began making repairs to residential and business security lights. BECi encourages its members who are still without power to check their breaker boxes for any damage and to call the office to report an outage. BECi would also like to remind members who have made repairs to their meter base to check with parish officials about any necessary permits.
