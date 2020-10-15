State officials: Don’t pay contractors before work is finished

If possible, go one step further and ask that the contractor’s insurance carrier mail a certificate of insurance coverage directly to you. Finally, homeowners should only pay as work is completed and should never work with contractors who are not licensed by the state of Louisiana. You can check contractor licenses by visiting www.lacontractor.org or calling the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors at 1-800-256-1392. You can also visit the Better Business Bureau at www.bbb.org to see reviews of some contractors.