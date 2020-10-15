Myles Brennan, others get time to heal with Florida postponement; hope to be ready for South Carolina

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday, Oct. 14, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said quarterback Myles Brennan was doubtful for the game against Florida due to injury.
Orgeron said Brennan injured his shoulder during a collision near the goal line in the first half against Missouri.
RELATED STORIES:
- LSU vs. No. 10 Florida postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak in Gators football program
- Florida Gators football pausing team activities after 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- ‘No excuse on the goal line; none whatsoever’ - Tigers fail to score near end of game against Missouri
- ‘I really think that we’re beating ourselves’ - Orgeron wants to simplify defense
Orgeron said LSU gets two extra days of practice for South Carolina with the decision to postpone the Florida game, along with extra recovery time, as true freshmen quarterbacks Max Johnson and TJ Finley were going to fill in for Brennan and his bad shoulder in Gainesville but that’s not all.
“Myles wouldn’t have played this week, Arik Gilbert is limited, Terrace Marshall is limited," Orgeron said during his weekly radio show from TJ Ribs. "I’m hoping those guys can heal up over the weekend and be ready on Monday to go after South Carolina.”
LSU fans will have to find something else to do this weekend after Florida surged from five to 21 positive COVID-19 tests and had to postpone. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said two Gators who failed to report symptoms before boarding the team plane Friday, thinking it was just allergies, tested positive when they got back from Texas A&M and are suspected of causing the spread.
“I don’t know if there’s very many, if any, examples of transmission in an outdoor athletic setting," said Stricklin. “I had somebody in the pro leagues, a medical professional in the pro leagues, tell me recently that they don’t know if there’s a single incident, a single example of that occurring. Now, there may be but it’s incredibly rare.”
"So, we’re not using our locker rooms, we’re not using our team meeting rooms. We’re really not putting our players in an indoor space. Really, the only indoor space we’ve been in is when we’ve had our two road trips,” he added.
The game between LSU and Florida has tentatively been rescheduled to Dec. 12.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.