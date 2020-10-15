More tenants ousted from apartments in aftermath of Hurricanes Laura and Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Imagine you thought you made it through the hurricanes, your apartment looks fine and the next thing you know your lease is terminated.
Lots of people are finding themselves suddenly homeless after the storms.
It’s because more and more apartment tenants are being forced to find a new place to live.
The Ridge complex and the Villa, which houses seniors, are among the latest to notify their residents they must get out.
Residents have letters that say their belongings will be disposed of if they are not removed by the end of the month.
For some residents, the extremely frustrating part is that they say their apartments show no evidence of damage from the hurricanes.
Resident Miss Durriseau say says her apartment is fine.
“My apartment is livable. It’s livable,” she says, show photos of neat, clean rooms.
Yet, now she says she and others are being forced to leave. Durriseau says she has nowhere to go for herself and her four children.
“We can’t find storage units. We can’t find rental properties. Some of us don’t have family here. Our kids are here, school is here, our jobs are here. It’s really hard. I need four bedrooms. I have four kids and myself, so that’s five of us,” she says..
Some residents showed us their apartments but asked us not to show pictures of items that might identify them, in case they eventually have an opportunity to return after work is complete. Durriseau also feels badly for older residents who live next door at the Villa. She says the management did offer her an apartment in Arkansas.
“I don’t have any family there. I don’t have the funds to move to Arkansas. It’s like really, we have no options. It’s just like get out, just leave,” she said.
She tries to be optimistic but admits it’s a trying time.
“As of right now, I really don’t have a plan. I’m just really taking it day by day. So, basically, I’m just walking by faith, not by sight,” she said, struggling to maintain her composure.
So, the rain and the winds are gone but the number of newly homeless continues to grow.
We reached out to the management at the apartments who said she would contact the owners in Arkansas, to let them know we were seeking a comment. We have not yet heard back.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.