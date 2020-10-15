McNeese rebounds after Hurricane Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “Whenever you get hit with a hurricane, it’s a blow. When you get hit with two in six weeks it’s a double blow, but this university and this athletic department is not laying down. We’re standing back up. We’re still standing, and we will continue to stand,” McNeese interim athletic director and head Men’s basketball coach, Heath Schroyer said.
McNeese, just like the rest of Southwest Louisiana, has been through plenty the last six weeks. The university suffered significant damage with Hurricane Laura and just as the damage was assessed, Hurricane Delta brought along another set of issues.
“Delta exploited a lot of things that Laura created. Laura was such damage by the winds and debris and the holes in our roofs," Schroyer explained. "Delta just brought along so much water. So, where you didn’t think there might have been a leak before, now there’s a leak.”
Every single athletic complex on McNeese’s campus suffered damage following these two hurricanes, including Cowboy Stadium. ‘The Hole’ lived up to its namesake as it was filled with water post-Hurricane Delta.
Despite the setbacks, McNeese is determined to persevere.
“We have a long road ahead of us, but I am more than excited. I see this community daily. I am in these meetings and see these coaches and part of this department and I see their spirit. I am a coach, a former athlete and the one thing you can’t take away from someone is their spirit and this community has a lot of that,” said Schroyer.
As time moves forward, McNeese interim athletic director and head men’s basketball coach, Heath Schroyer continues to look at the glass half full.
“The one good thing about Delta is that it did show where we had some holes," Schroyer said. "It did show us somethings that we may have missed, or adjusters would have missed. You’re not going to miss those things now.”
While the Pokes were fortunate not to worry about sports this fall, McNeese will have a busy Spring semester as the university is aiming to bounce back better than before.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.