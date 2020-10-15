Louisiana Saturday Night Foundation providing campers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana Saturday Night Foundation business partners Blake Vincent and Brad Parker live in Baton Rouge but they both have ties to Lake Charles.
Their foundation is now taking applications from those who have lost everything from Hurricanes Delta and Laura. Their vision is to provide a camper to families in need who may not have insurance for each family that does have insurance.
When it comes to their business model the two partners said they plan on helping more than just Louisiana.
“Hurricane season comes around every year. So this is something that can be based in Louisiana and is essential to the gulf coast," says Blake Vincent. "We would store them somewhere in Louisiana, high and dry. But then if Texas needs us next year or Mississippi, Alabama, or Florida we would have campers ready to go.”
“People lose their homes in so many different ways that this sort of business model sort of lends itself to beyond hurricanes," said Brad Parker. "So I think that’s the long term idea that we both have for this. It just makes sense for us since we live in Louisiana and have ties to Lake Charles and know what it’s like to deal with hurricane destruction. That’s kind of where we see it going.”
The number of campers the foundation is able to provide for free will be directly tied to the amount they rent to paying customers.
The application to receive a camper is open HERE.
