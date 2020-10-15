Louisiana lawmakers discuss the aftermath of Hurricane Delta

WASHINGTON (GRAY DC) - For the second time in as many months, Louisianians are picking up the pieces from a devastating hurricane. After Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf Coast in late August with historic force, Hurricane Delta hit the same areas this past weekend.
State and federal agencies are sending more help to address the new devastation. Thousands are without power, and some are without internet spanning back to Hurricane Laura. Louisiana’s lawmakers in Washington say they’re working to get as much federal assistance to the impacted areas as possible.
""It may be something folks are nervous about. It’s going to happen. It’s going to happen, so I would ask people to put aside their anxiety, let the day’s own troubles be sufficient for the day, and focus upon that which could make their life better right now," said Sen. Bill Cassidy.
