JPSO: Remains of missing woman found in Metairie warehouse; foul play may be involved

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The remains of 35-year-old Jenna Quesnel were found on Oct. 2 in a Metairie warehouse, located in the 3100 block of West Napoleon Avenue.
Investigators believe she was deceased for at least several days before her remains were found. JPSO reported her remains were in a ‘state of decomposition’ when discovered.
The investigation is ongoing and JPSO is asking the public to provide any information about Quesnel. They also believe foul play may have been involved according to evidence from the scene.
She was last seen in Laplace on Sep. 2 but is believed to have relocated to the Metairie area on Sept. 3. Quesnel was reported missing in Calcasieu Parish on Sep. 6, according to the report.
She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, striped shorts and a red face covering according to a surveillance photograph.
Anyone with information about the prior whereabouts of Ms. Quesnel or her associates is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.
