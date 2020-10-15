FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm sun today but a front on the way tonight brings a big dip in temperatures Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Temperatures are a bit warmer this morning thanks to humidity on the return which is also resulting in some patchy light fog across the area for the early commute. Look for temperatures to warm up quickly through the 60s and conditions will continue to get a bit muggier through the afternoon as sunshine returns. Highs today will top out in the middle 80s as rain chances stay low until this evening as a front approaches.
A significant drop in temperatures arrives early Friday as our next cold front pushes through overnight tonight. Rain chances will increase as the front moves through with the bulk of the showers tapering off after sunrise tomorrow. Rain amounts will be low, but Friday may stay cloudy most of the day as temperatures tumble through the lower 60s, maybe rebounding to near 70 tomorrow if we get some sunshine.
The weekend is still shaping up to be great with morning lows on Saturday in the lower 50s and highs by the afternoon in the middle 70s under sunny skies. Sunday brings a bit of a warmer feel as the return flow off the Gulf sends humidity values up and keeps them there through most of next week with highs in the 80s and lows back in the middle to upper 60s.
Small rain chances come back into play next week as well, mainly in the form of a hit or miss afternoon shower or thunderstorm as we keep high pressure off the east steering in southerly winds and take a break with the cold fronts for a few days. Rain chances will be no higher than 20-30% any day next week.
The tropics are trying to show some signs of coming back to the life this morning according to the National Hurricane Center’s outlook which has 3 areas in the Atlantic basin of possible tropical formation. The good news is that none of those potential areas poses a threat to us here in the northern Gulf of Mexico and that likely won’t change over the next several days as models keep the Gulf clear of hurricanes. We’ll keep you updated and let you know if there is a threat to our area as we are still in hurricane season, but no need to worry about anything right now!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
