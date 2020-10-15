FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm sun today but a front on the way tonight brings a big dip in temperatures Friday

The tropics are trying to show some signs of coming back to the life this morning according to the National Hurricane Center’s outlook which has 3 areas in the Atlantic basin of possible tropical formation. The good news is that none of those potential areas poses a threat to us here in the northern Gulf of Mexico and that likely won’t change over the next several days as models keep the Gulf clear of hurricanes. We’ll keep you updated and let you know if there is a threat to our area as we are still in hurricane season, but no need to worry about anything right now!