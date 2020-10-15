FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers overnight with the front, cooler temperatures for Friday afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A warm afternoon as highs have reached the lower and middle 80′s as we have seen a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Humidity values are on the increase though as winds are out of the south and that will lead to the chance for a few showers as we move overnight as a cold front moves through the region.
Temperatures this evening will be cooling back into the lower and middle 70′s, but the majority of us look to stay dry through sunset as the front is still well back to the west. Clouds will continue to build moving into the late evening hours as temperatures will be dropping back into the 60′s into the early morning hours of Friday. Rain chances will be on the increase as well after sunset with the highest rain chances during the early morning hours of Friday. Rainfall totals will be light as we aren’t expecting heavy rainfall across Southwest Louisiana. The bigger story will be temperatures as we can expect to start Friday in the upper 50′s for northern areas to lower 60′s along and south of I-10. Rain chances decrease as we head after sunrise Friday with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies through lunchtime. More sunshine moves in for Friday afternoon, but the bigger story will be the cool down as we struggle to reach 70 for our high. A cool evening is in store for Friday night as we drop back into the 50′s and areas north of I-10 Saturday morning are looking at lows in the upper 40′s and the rest of Southwest Louisiana will be in the lower 50′s.
Just in time for the weekend though we will be clearing out and can expect plenty of sunshine with very pleasant temperatures. Dew points fall for Saturday and with highs in the middle 70′s it’s shaping up to be a gorgeous day. Into Sunday, our winds begin to turn more out of the south and that will increase humidity just a little, but still overall not a bad day as highs reach the upper 70′s and lower 80′s. Plenty of sunshine will be around for the weekend so make sure to enjoy the nice weather ahead.
As for next week the setup is a little more tricky as we are watching yet another front to push through during the beginning of the week, but the question remains does it push all the way through. Rain chances will be on the increase to start the week with some isolated storms possible Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures next week hold pretty steady and close to average as highs are in the lower 80′s. Lows overnight will warm up as we are in the middle and upper 60′s. For now keep a jacket handy for Friday as it will be a little cool for the afternoon especially with the wind out of the northwest.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.