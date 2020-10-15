FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers overnight with the front, cooler temperatures for Friday afternoon

Temperatures this evening will be cooling back into the lower and middle 70′s, but the majority of us look to stay dry through sunset as the front is still well back to the west. Clouds will continue to build moving into the late evening hours as temperatures will be dropping back into the 60′s into the early morning hours of Friday. Rain chances will be on the increase as well after sunset with the highest rain chances during the early morning hours of Friday. Rainfall totals will be light as we aren’t expecting heavy rainfall across Southwest Louisiana. The bigger story will be temperatures as we can expect to start Friday in the upper 50′s for northern areas to lower 60′s along and south of I-10. Rain chances decrease as we head after sunrise Friday with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies through lunchtime. More sunshine moves in for Friday afternoon, but the bigger story will be the cool down as we struggle to reach 70 for our high. A cool evening is in store for Friday night as we drop back into the 50′s and areas north of I-10 Saturday morning are looking at lows in the upper 40′s and the rest of Southwest Louisiana will be in the lower 50′s.