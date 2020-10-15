Family rebuilds home after Hurricane Harvey and now again after Hurricane Laura and Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A family in Southwest Louisiana is rebuilding their home after Hurricane Laura and Delta damaged it; but, it’s not the first time they’ve had to do so after a hurricane.
The Walker family lives near the Black Bayou in Lake Charles. This is the second time in three years the family is having to completely gut their home.
“They’re removing the bottom half of the house to treat every stud and every wall to eventually be replaced," Yessica Walker said.
Seeing the bare bones of her families home isn’t a first for Walker.
“It’s been a little difficult to watch the process simply because about three years ago we did the exact same thing,” she said.
In 2017, Hurricane Harvey flooded the Walker household; Hurricane Laura caused roof and wall damage and more flood came with Hurricane Delta.
Every area of Walker’s home is damaged. Soon the top part of the walls will also be removed. But as the panels of sheetrock get torn off a positive reminder awaits on the wood of their home.
“Pretty much every area of the house has a scripture; our entryway scriptures are about our home and family life," she said. "In our children’s closets, [...] we put above all put on the armor of God; just things to help them stay courageous especially when they have to come home and see that once again we are in the same position we were three years ago.”
Before her home was rebuilt after Hurricane Harvey, Walker wrote a scripture on the wooded studs in every part of the house to serve as a symbol of strength and faith. Two things she would need just a few years later.
“As they revealed the scriptures [it reminded] me of what we went through three years ago and that we came out above [and] better," she said. “As we rebuild again, we [will] focus on those things."
