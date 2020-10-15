Early voting begins Friday, Oct. 16

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Early voting for the Nov. 3 presidential election in Louisiana will begin on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Polls will be open from 8:00 am – 7:00 pm daily and will continue through Tuesday, Oct. 27 except for Sundays.
When you go to the polls to cast your vote, be sure to take one of the following:
- Driver’s license
- Louisiana Special ID
- LA Wallet digital driver’s license
- United States military identification card that contains the applicant’s name and picture
- Some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature.
Voters who have no picture ID may complete and sign a Voter Identification Affidavit in order to vote.
You can find out what’s on your ballot HERE.
Calcasieu
- Sulphur Law Enforcement Building - 500 N. Huntington St. Sulphur, LA 70663
- Moss Bluff Library - 261 Parish Rd. Moss Bluff, LA 70611
- Lake Charles Civic Center Exhibition Hall - 900 N Lakeshore Dr, Lake Charles, LA 70601
Allen
- Allen Parish Registrar of Voter’s Office - 105 N. Fifth St. Oberlin, LA 70655
Beauregard
- Beauregard Parish Police Jury - 201 West 2nd St. DeRidder, LA 70634
Cameron
- Grand Lake Library - 10200 Gulf Hwy. Grand Lake, LA 70607
- Hackberry Community Center - 980 Main St. Hackberry, LA 70645 (Only available on Oct. 26 - 27)
Jeff Davis
- 302 N. Cutting Ave. Jennings, LA 70546-5361
Vernon
- Annex - 301 E. Courthouse St. Leesville, LA 71446-4330
