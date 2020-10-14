Port of Lake Charles declares state of emergency

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Port of Lake Charles has declared a state of emergency following damage received by Hurricane Delta as of Oct. 13, 2020.
According to the declaration, damage to the port that was originally received during Hurricane Larua was exacerbated during Hurricane Delta.
As a result, the declaration signed by Executive Director Richert L. Self says repairs will need to be immediately made to the port which will require them to suspend normal public bid law procedures for construction and purchasing of certain supplies and materials.
