Latest on COVID-19 in Southwest Louisiana

“Testing and number of raw cases is not the only metric that we look at,” Dr. Cavanaugh said. "We also look at COVID-like illnesses. We also look at hospitalizations. We also look at the rate of death, although that is a lagging measure. Of course those numbers are going to look like they’re increasing because we have more capacity now. It is very difficult to compare pre-storm and post-storm. It’s sort of like comparing apples and oranges.”