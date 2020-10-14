FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny day ahead; another cold front on the way Friday

Highs on our Thursday warm up into the middle 80s and it will feel a little muggier tomorrow as the next front won’t move through until late Thursday night or Friday morning. With this next front, a few showers are possible late Thursday night and into the early morning hours of Friday. Rain amounts will be minimal, but even as the rain tapers off on Friday, clouds and blustery north wind will keep a cool feel in the air all day with highs not getting out of the 60s.