FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny day ahead; another cold front on the way Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With a pleasant start to our morning, the effects of the cool front are being felt across Southwest Louisiana as temperatures have fallen into the 50s for most areas this morning. We’ll continue to see another sunny day ahead which will allow afternoon highs to warm into the lower 80s and light breezes. Tonight won’t be as cool as winds turn back southerly and clouds increase in advance of our next cool front.
Highs on our Thursday warm up into the middle 80s and it will feel a little muggier tomorrow as the next front won’t move through until late Thursday night or Friday morning. With this next front, a few showers are possible late Thursday night and into the early morning hours of Friday. Rain amounts will be minimal, but even as the rain tapers off on Friday, clouds and blustery north wind will keep a cool feel in the air all day with highs not getting out of the 60s.
Saturday morning should bring our coolest morning in the 10 day with lows around 50. Saturday is also setting up to the a wonderful day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle 70s. Temperatures begin to warm up a bit more by Sunday, closer to 80 by the afternoon but with no rain this weekend. A couple of fronts could interact with our area next week keeping the weather pattern a little more unsettled and keeping our temperatures in check.
The tropics remain very quiet this morning with no threats to the Gulf of Mexico over the next several days. We are still in hurricane season and there is a small disturbance east of the Lesser Antilles, although strong wind shear has taken it’s toll on this disturbance and it’s highly unlikely to develop before dissipating over the open waters and posing no threat to the U.S.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
