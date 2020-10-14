FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another warm afternoon for Thursday, but cooler weather is on the way for Friday

If you are a fan of the cooler weather I have great news because more is on the way as we head into Friday as a cold front will push in cooler and drier air. As the front moves through we will have to watch for a few showers or even a storm, but overall rain chances remain low with the best chance coming late Thursday night and into Friday morning. We see clearing into Friday evening, but temperatures will be held in check as we only reach the upper 60′s for Friday afternoon to near 70. Sunshine will return just in time for the week though as we see a wonderful one shaping up as we are back into the middle 70′s for Saturday to near 80 for Sunday. Cool mornings can be expected though as we look to be in the lower 50′s for Saturday morning with upper 50′s to near 60 for Sunday morning.