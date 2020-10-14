FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another warm afternoon for Thursday, but cooler weather is on the way for Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A perfect afternoon full of sunshine and pleasant temperatures as we are seeing lower humidity values. Highs have climbed into the lower 80′s this afternoon, but more importantly dew points remain low and is making for a gorgeous Wednesday afternoon.
The rest of the evening is looking fantastic as well as we will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures holding steady through sunset. As we move into the late evening hours temperatures will begin to slowly cool as we drop into the lower and middle 70′s before dropping back into the 60′s overnight. As we move into Thursday morning we will be watching a few clouds begin to build and that will mean a slightly warmer start as we are only in the lower and middle 70′s for Thursday morning. Pushing into Thursday afternoon we will see a mixture of sun and clouds as well as slightly high humidity’s as we have southerly flow returning ahead of our next cold front that moves in on Friday. Afternoon highs will be a degree or two higher as well as we are back into the lower and middle 80′s.
If you are a fan of the cooler weather I have great news because more is on the way as we head into Friday as a cold front will push in cooler and drier air. As the front moves through we will have to watch for a few showers or even a storm, but overall rain chances remain low with the best chance coming late Thursday night and into Friday morning. We see clearing into Friday evening, but temperatures will be held in check as we only reach the upper 60′s for Friday afternoon to near 70. Sunshine will return just in time for the week though as we see a wonderful one shaping up as we are back into the middle 70′s for Saturday to near 80 for Sunday. Cool mornings can be expected though as we look to be in the lower 50′s for Saturday morning with upper 50′s to near 60 for Sunday morning.
Moving into next week we see clouds making a return as we are watching the arrival of a few fronts, but overall the rain chances are still remaining on the lower end. Temperatures will be much more seasonable as highs are in the lower 80′s, but our nights will be warmer and above average as lows range from the lower to middle 60′s. As for the tropics the good news remains things are quiet and we aren’t expecting any development in the Gulf over the next 5 days. Enjoy the nice and cooler weather we have ahead.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.