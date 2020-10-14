Curfew lifted in Calcasieu, Beauregard

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu and Beauregard officials announced Wednesday that curfews put in place after Hurricane Delta have been lifted.
Delta struck Southwest Louisiana on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.
Calcasieu and Beauregard both lifted their mandatory evacuations on Tuesday.
A mandatory evacuation and curfew have also been lifted in Allen Parish.
Jeff Davis Parish has lifted its mandatory evacuation, but remains under a curfew from 10 p.m. to sunrise. The curfew will remain in effect until power has been restored 100 percent in the parish.
Calcasieu had been under curfew since Hurricane Laura struck the area on Aug. 28.
