Calcasieu School Board releases school return dates
Calcasieu Parish School Board (Source: Calcasieu Parish School Board)
By Patrick Deaville | October 14, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 11:56 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has released a list of campuses that will be reopening this month following Hurricane Delta. Additional schools will be reopened as repairs are completed and are made safe for students, faculty, and staff to return.

Online will learning will remain available for all students as schools continue to work toward offering classes in a regular face-to-face environment. For more information, on online learning, you can visit the school board’s website HERE.

The schools are listed below by the dates that students will be returning:

October 19

Barbe Elementary

Bell City High

Brenda Hunter Head Start

College Oaks Elementary

College Street T&I

Combre-Fondel Elementary

Cypress Cove Elementary

DeQuincy Elementary

DeQuincy Primary

Dolby Elementary

E.K. Key Elementary

Frasch Elementary

Henry Heights Elementary

Iowa Middle

Iowa High

J.J. Johnson Elementary

Kennedy Early Childhood Center

Lake Charles Boston Academy

Molo Middle

Moss Bluff Elementary

Positive Connections

Ralph Wilson Elementary

R.W. Vincent Elementary

S.P. Arnett Middle

St. John Elementary

Starks High

T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet

W.T. Henning Elementary

Western Heights Elementary

Westwood Elementary

October 20

Vinton High

October 21

J.D. Clifton Early Childhood Center

Kaufman Elementary

Nelson Elementary

Oak Park Elementary

Washington Marion Magnet High

October 22

F.K. White Middle

October 23

Brentwood Elementary

Prien Lake Elementary

T.H. Watkins Elementary

