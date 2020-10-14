Calcasieu School Board releases school return dates

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has released a list of campuses that will be reopening this month following Hurricane Delta. Additional schools will be reopened as repairs are completed and are made safe for students, faculty, and staff to return.
Online will learning will remain available for all students as schools continue to work toward offering classes in a regular face-to-face environment. For more information, on online learning, you can visit the school board’s website HERE.
The schools are listed below by the dates that students will be returning:
October 19
Barbe Elementary
Bell City High
Brenda Hunter Head Start
College Oaks Elementary
College Street T&I
Combre-Fondel Elementary
Cypress Cove Elementary
DeQuincy Elementary
DeQuincy Primary
Dolby Elementary
E.K. Key Elementary
Frasch Elementary
Henry Heights Elementary
Iowa Middle
Iowa High
J.J. Johnson Elementary
Kennedy Early Childhood Center
Lake Charles Boston Academy
Molo Middle
Moss Bluff Elementary
Positive Connections
Ralph Wilson Elementary
R.W. Vincent Elementary
S.P. Arnett Middle
St. John Elementary
Starks High
T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet
W.T. Henning Elementary
Western Heights Elementary
Westwood Elementary
October 20
Vinton High
October 21
J.D. Clifton Early Childhood Center
Kaufman Elementary
Nelson Elementary
Oak Park Elementary
Washington Marion Magnet High
October 22
F.K. White Middle
October 23
Brentwood Elementary
Prien Lake Elementary
T.H. Watkins Elementary
