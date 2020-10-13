USPS resumes mail services in SWLA, except for three post offices

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana District has announced that mail services for the 705 and 706 zip codes have resumed.
Several locations will not be running though, they include: Hackberry, Delcambre, and Cameron.
Both retail and delivery services for the Hackberry Post Office (904 Main Street) are being offered at:
Sulphur Post Office, located at 800 South Post Oak Road in Sulphur.
Open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday & 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Both retail and delivery services for the Delcambre Post Office (106 West LA-14) are being offered at:
Abbeville Post Office, located at 1421 Veterans Memorial Drive in Abbeville.
Open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday & 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Both retail and delivery services for the Cameron Post Office (144 Adam Roux Street) are being offered at:
Lake Charles Post Office, located at 921 Moss Street in Lake Charles.
Open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday & 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.