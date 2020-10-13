USPS resumes mail services in SWLA, except for three post offices

USPS resumes mail services in SWLA, except for three post offices
USPS resumes mail services in SWLA, except for three post offices (Source: Hawaii News Now/file)
By Caroline Habetz | October 13, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 3:02 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana District has announced that mail services for the 705 and 706 zip codes have resumed.

Several locations will not be running though, they include: Hackberry, Delcambre, and Cameron.

Both retail and delivery services for the Hackberry Post Office (904 Main Street) are being offered at:

Sulphur Post Office, located at 800 South Post Oak Road in Sulphur.

Open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday & 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Both retail and delivery services for the Delcambre Post Office (106 West LA-14) are being offered at:

Abbeville Post Office, located at 1421 Veterans Memorial Drive in Abbeville.

Open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday & 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Both retail and delivery services for the Cameron Post Office (144 Adam Roux Street) are being offered at:

Lake Charles Post Office, located at 921 Moss Street in Lake Charles.

Open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday & 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.